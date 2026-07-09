Boehringer Ingelheim picks osapiens platform for global maintenance operations

Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-headquartered global pharmaceutical company, has selected the osapiens HUB for Maintenance as its global mobile platform for planning, executing, and documenting maintenance activities across its regulated manufacturing operations.

The implementation follows successful integration with the company’s SAP S/4HANA enterprise resource planning system and completion of GxP validation, according to the announcement. The first production site in Spain is now live, with a multi-year rollout planned across Boehringer Ingelheim’s global manufacturing network, the company said.

The platform is designed to provide maintenance teams with mobile access to work orders, asset information, spare parts inventories, procedures, and work instructions, while allowing technicians to capture work confirmations, inspection results, spare parts usage, and supporting documentation in the field. Information is synchronized with the company’s central systems to improve maintenance visibility and data consistency.

According to the company, the implementation includes functionality intended to support applicable 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, including electronic records, audit trails, and electronic signatures. The platform also is designed to support maintenance activities in controlled manufacturing environments and locations with limited network connectivity.

Boehringer Ingelheim said the standardized platform is intended to improve maintenance process efficiency, reduce administrative work, enhance maintenance data quality, and support reliable plant operations, while allowing individual manufacturing sites to address local operational and regulatory requirements.

The company plans to expand the platform to additional production sites worldwide as part of its multi-year deployment program.