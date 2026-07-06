Besins Healthcare acquires UniD Manufacturing to expand drug delivery capabilities

Following the acquisition, UniD’s Seraing, Belgium facility and its employees will become part of new operation named Besins Healthcare PharmTech.
July 6, 2026
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Besins Healthcare via BusinessWire
Exterior view of UniD Manufacturing's building in Seraing, Belgium

Besins Healthcare, a Monaco-based pharmaceutical company specializing in hormonal health, has acquired UniD Manufacturing, a Seraing, Belgium-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company focused on polymer-based formulations of long-acting drug delivery technologies.

UniD specializes in hormonal health products, including implants and vaginal rings. Following the acquisition, the Seraing facility and its 52 employees will become part of Besins Healthcare, with the operation renamed Besins Healthcare PharmTech.

Besins Healthcare said the site will serve as a center of excellence for pharmaceutical innovation and future product development, while continuing to support existing contract manufacturing customers.

The acquisition combines Besins Healthcare’s experience in hormone therapies with UniD’s drug delivery technology platform, expanding the company’s capabilities in developing long-acting pharmaceutical formulations, according to the announcement.

UniD will continue operating its existing manufacturing and development activities during the integration process while maintaining service for current customers, the company said.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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