AGC Biologics expands US fill-finish capabilities through Pyramid Pharma collaboration

AGC Biologics, a Seattle-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics development and manufacturing, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pyramid Pharma Services to expand its U.S.-based fill-finish capabilities.

The collaboration combines AGC Biologics’ drug substance development and manufacturing capabilities with Pyramid Pharma Services’ sterile drug product manufacturing services, creating an integrated pathway from biologic drug substance production through fill-finish and device assembly, according to the companies.

Through the partnership, pharmaceutical and biotechnology developers will have access to U.S.-based sterile fill-finish services, including liquid and lyophilized vial filling, pre-filled syringes, and cartridges. The offering also includes device assembly, labeling, and secondary packaging services for clinical programs.

AGC Biologics said the expanded capability is intended to reduce supply chain complexity by minimizing manufacturing handoffs and providing integrated project management from development through commercial supply.

The partnership expands AGC Biologics’ geographic flexibility for fill-finish manufacturing. The company previously offered European fill-finish capabilities and said the addition of a U.S.-based option provides developers with additional supply chain flexibility.

Pyramid Pharma Services brings capabilities in sterile injectable development and manufacturing, including formulation and process development, lyophilization, analytical services, technology transfer and clinical-to-commercial fill-finish production, according to the company.

The announcement follows a series of recent activity at AGC Biologics. Last month, the company was selected by Teikoku Seiyaku to provide microbial contract development and GMP manufacturing services for KTP-001, a recombinant protein therapy for lumbar disc herniation, leveraging its manufacturing network across Heidelberg, Germany and Chiba, Japan.