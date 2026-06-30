64x Bio adds cell engineering platform to lentiviral vector manufacturing

64x Bio, a San Francisco-based biotechnology company developing manufacturing technologies for advanced therapies, has launched a new lentiviral vector (LV) production suite designed to support cell and gene therapy manufacturing programs.

The new offering expands the company’s VectorSelect platform into LV production following the launch of its adeno-associated virus (AAV) production suite in 2025. According to the company, the platform is designed to apply data-driven cell engineering approaches across multiple therapeutic modalities, including viral vectors and biologics manufacturing.

Lentiviral vectors are used in cell and gene therapy applications, including CAR-T therapies and emerging in vivo cell therapy approaches. The company said developers continue to face manufacturing challenges related to productivity, scalability, process complexity, and production consistency.

The new lentiviral vector suite includes a suspension-adapted transient cell line that reportedly has demonstrated functional titers of 4E8 TU/mL. The company said the technology is designed to support higher-performance lentiviral vector manufacturing workflows.

The platform’s CellMap dataset connects genetic and metabolic changes with cell productivity characteristics to help guide development of engineered cell lines and manufacturing reagents.

64x Bio contends the expansion into LV manufacturing demonstrates the ability of its platform to support multiple production modalities. The company is also applying its technology to Chinese hamster ovary (CHO)-based biologics manufacturing, according to the announcement.