M42, Mammoth Biosciences to advance gene-editing therapy production in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health (DoH) for Abu Dhabi, M42, a healthcare organization based in the United Arab Emirates, and Mammoth Biosciences, a California gene-editing technology company, have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance gene-editing therapy development, clinical research, and manufacturing capabilities in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, the DoH will provide regulatory framework and research environment support, M42 will contribute population genomics and clinical research infrastructure, and Mammoth Biosciences will provide its CRISPR-based gene-editing platform. The collaboration will draw on data generated through the Emirati Genome Program to support development of treatments for inherited diseases, according to the announcement.

The partnership spans four areas: introducing Mammoth’s lead clinical candidate, MB-111, into Abu Dhabi’s clinical research ecosystem; qualifying local sites for gene therapy and gene-editing trials; establishing advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities beginning with GMP lipid nanoparticle production and advancing toward fully integrated GMP manufacturing; and building local workforce expertise in CRISPR-based gene editing through training programs.

Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the DoH, said in a statement the partnership brings together the expertise needed to translate genomics and precision medicine research into therapies while strengthening Abu Dhabi's research, clinical development, and advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities.

Trevor Martin, CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, added that Abu Dhabi’s ability to bring together genomics, healthcare, clinical research, and regulation within a single ecosystem creates a strong environment for advancing new therapeutic approaches.