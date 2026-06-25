SK pharmteco launches viral vector platform for gene therapy manufacturing

SK pharmteco, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, has launched a viral vector platform designed to support gene therapy development, clinical supply, and commercial manufacturing programs.

The platform provides a framework spanning cell line and plasmid inputs, process development and drug substance manufacturing, according to the company. SK pharmteco said the offering is designed to support different therapeutic applications with adaptable workflows for drug substance and drug product manufacturing requirements.

The platform includes manufacturing capabilities for adeno-associated virus (AAV), lentiviral vectors, and adenoviral vectors. According to the CDMO, the platform supports multiple program stages, including early research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing.

SK pharmteco said the platform incorporates process improvements intended to increase manufacturing productivity and improve product quality attributes for viral vector production. The company reported productivity improvements of five- to six-fold for certain AAV manufacturing processes.

The platform uses suspension-based upstream processing capabilities with scalability to larger bioreactor volumes, while maintaining adherent processing options for specific programs. Manufacturing science and technology support is included to help reduce variability during technology transfer.

SK pharmteco said the new platform will be available across its U.S. and European manufacturing locations and will support biotechnology and pharmaceutical developers advancing gene therapy programs.

The launch builds on SK pharmteco’s continued investment in viral vector manufacturing. In May, the company announced a partnership with Axle Informatics and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support rare disease gene therapy programs through lentiviral vector manufacturing and analytical testing. Under the collaboration, SK pharmteco will provide drug substance manufacturing support and batch-release testing for programs targeting inherited blood and metabolic disorders.