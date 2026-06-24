Investment firm buys pharma manufacturing digital platform from Applied Materials

Teleo Capital Management, a private investment firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has acquired SmartFactory Rx, a pharmaceutical manufacturing intelligence platform, from Applied Materials. The platform has been rebranded as Modersys as part of the transaction.

Modersys combines real-time analytics, AI- and machine learning-based process intelligence, advanced process control, adaptive scheduling, and alarm management across the manufacturing lifecycle from early-stage process development through GMP commercial production. The platform has been deployed across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific for biopharmaceutical, nutritional, and other life sciences manufacturers, according to the announcement.

Across customer deployments, the company claims the platform has reported yield improvements of up to 10%, throughput gains of up to 15%, reductions in experimental effort of up to 50%, and equipment availability gains of more than 22 days per plant per year.

As an independent company, Modersys is expected to pursue accelerated platform innovation, including expanded AI capabilities, while focusing on growth across biopharma, nutritional, and life sciences manufacturing markets.

While AI is well-established in drug discovery, AI is increasingly being utilized in pharmaceutical manufacturing as drug manufacturers look to make production faster, more reliable, and easier to manage, according to a new report from data and analytics firm GlobalData. However, implementation remains the biggest challenge with drugmakers facing hurdles with outdated systems, uneven data quality, and problems moving from pilot projects to routine use in highly regulated environments.