Sartorius, LFB expand collaboration for biologics manufacturing support

The partnership will combine cell line development and CDMO capabilities to support biologics programs from development through GMP manufacturing.
June 23, 2026
2 min read
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Sartorius, a life sciences equipment and services company headquartered in Göttingen, Germany, and LFB Biomanufacturing, a France-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), have expanded their collaboration to provide an integrated service pathway from cell line development through production of GMP drug substance batches.

The expanded partnership combines Sartorius’ cell line development and master cell bank manufacturing capabilities with LFB Biomanufacturing’s process development, analytical testing, and GMP drug substance manufacturing services, according to the announcement.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to help biopharmaceutical developers streamline development timelines by coordinating activities across cell line development, process optimization, and manufacturing. The partnership builds on an initial teaming announced in 2024.

LFB Biomanufacturing provides development and manufacturing services for therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, Fc-fusion proteins, bispecific antibodies, and other biologics, according to the company.

Sartorius has also continued expanding its manufacturing capabilities supporting advanced therapies. In May, the company opened a new competence center in Freiburg, Germany, focused on development and production of quality-critical materials used in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, including cytokines and growth factors. The approximately 194,000-square-foot facility is designed to support increased production capacity and operates under GMP quality standards.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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