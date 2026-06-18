Novo Nordisk starts production at $360M Czech Republic manufacturing facility

Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, has begun production at its manufacturing facility in Bohumil, Central Bohemia, Czech Republic, following an investment of more than CZK 8 billion (approximately $360 million).

In its first production phase, the facility will focus on supportive proteins used in the manufacture of next-generation diabetes and obesity medicines, according to the announcement. The site employs approximately 300 people and is integrated into Novo Nordisk’s global manufacturing network, the company said.

Novo Nordisk acquired the Bohumil facility from Novavax in late 2024 for CZK 4.8 billion (approximately $216 million) and invested an additional CZK 3.5 billion (approximately $158 million) in modernization. The site previously focused on biologics production.

Jakub Kronovetr, general manager of Novo Nordisk Production Czech, said in a statement the facility was rebuilt and modernized to meet Novo Nordisk’s global manufacturing standards, including upgrades to production technologies, digital infrastructure, and quality systems.

The Bohumil production start comes as Novo Nordisk continues to address regulatory issues at another recently acquired site. As reported by Pharma Manufacturing earlier this month, the company’s Bloomington, Indiana fill-finish facility — acquired from Catalent in late 2024 — received a Form 483 from the FDA following an April re-inspection, citing eight observations including persistent contamination and quality systems deficiencies.

Novo Nordisk has said it remains committed to bringing the Bloomington site into full compliance with its global quality and manufacturing standards.