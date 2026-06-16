Eisai expands UK manufacturing site to support cold-chain Alzheimer’s drug supply

Japan-based drugmaker Eisai announced a strategic investment at its manufacturing site in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, aimed at establishing cold-chain supply and packaging capabilities for current and future medicines requiring temperature-controlled handling, including Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab.

The project is being supported by the UK Government’s Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), a capital grants program designed to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and improve supply chain resilience for future health emergencies.

According to the company, the multi-phase project represents an approximately £48 million ($55 million) investment by Eisai and will expand the Hatfield site beyond its traditional oral solid dose operations to support packaging and distribution of injectable and infusion therapies requiring cold-chain management.

The expansion includes new ambient and cold-chain warehouse infrastructure, enhanced goods receipt and dispatch functions, and installation of packaging facilities and packaging lines designed to handle temperature-controlled medicines. Eisai said the project will also enable the company to shift from reliance on external contract manufacturers toward an in-house packaging model intended to improve supply stability and operational flexibility.

“This strategic investment reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening resilient supply capabilities for our innovative medicines and pipeline products, while further deepening our long-standing relationship with the United Kingdom,” Eisai CEO Haruo Naito said in a statement.

The UK said the investment would help secure domestic supply of critical medicines while supporting skilled manufacturing jobs in the UK life sciences sector.

Eisai said the Hatfield site will continue serving as a global manufacturing hub supporting multiple international markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company added that expanded production flexibility, small-batch and multi-language packaging capabilities, and advanced quality management systems are expected to strengthen its global supply network.

The investment comes as Eisai continues to expand manufacturing and commercialization efforts tied to lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi, which the company developed in partnership with Biogen for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.