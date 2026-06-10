Stevanato launches fixed-dose pen injector targeting diabetes, weight management

Stevanato Group, a drug containment and drug delivery solutions company headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, has introduced Deora, a multi-use, fixed-dose pen injector platform designed for subcutaneous drug delivery in diabetes and weight management therapies, including GLP-1-based treatments.

The device uses a pull-push mechanism in which the user pulls to set the dose and pushes to inject, eliminating manual dose selection and providing tactile, visual, and audible feedback during operation, according to the announcement. The platform supports fixed-dose volumes up to 0.75 mL and is compatible with standard 1.5 mL and 3 mL cartridges. Stevanato said the device architecture is designed to minimize design changes across fixed-dose variants and integrate into existing pharmaceutical supply chains to support scalable manufacturing.

Evaluation units are being provided to pharmaceutical partners for early-stage testing and development activities. Deora joins Stevanato’s existing device portfolio alongside its Alina and Aidaptus platforms.

Michele Monico, president of drug delivery systems and in vitro diagnostics at Stevanato Group, said in a statement the company believes there is demand for a simple, multi-use device that improves the patient experience while reducing pressure on supply chain scale-up, and that early customer interest has supported that view.

The launch follows Stevanato’s strong GLP-1 performance reported earlier this year. As covered by Pharma Manufacturing in March, the company’s GLP-1 revenue grew more than 50% in 2025, representing approximately 19% to 20% of total company revenue, with ongoing capacity investments at its Fishers, Indiana and Latina, Italy sites expected to support continued growth in the mid-teens range in 2026.