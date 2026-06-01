VectorBuilder to invest $50M in Illinois biomanufacturing, R&D center

VectorBuilder, a gene delivery technology company, has announced plans to invest $50 million to establish an Advanced Biomanufacturing and R&D Center in Chicago, Illinois, expanding its North American operations to support the development of genetic medicines.

The facility is planned as a multi-phase project expected to begin initial operations in 2027, with further expansion tied to customer demand and program scale, according to the announcement. The center is designed to bring plasmid, viral vector, nonviral vector, and cell engineering capabilities under one roof, creating a unified workflow from early research through GMP manufacturing.

The investment is intended to address a growing need in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector, where early decisions about vector design are increasingly tied to manufacturing feasibility, regulatory compliance, and clinical performance. The center will also support faster turnaround times for North American customers as programs transition from early research into IND-enabling studies and clinical production, the company said.

“Despite recent volatility in the CGT field, we see strong long-term momentum in genetic medicine,” said Dr. Bruce Lahn, chief scientist of VectorBuilder in a statement. “This investment reflects our conviction that gene delivery will be a defining factor in the next phase of the industry. By expanding our capabilities, we can tap into local talent pools and strengthen our biomanufacturing and R&D capabilities in a fully integrated manner, positioning us to innovate and scale as demand accelerates.”

Kristofer Mussar, chief operating officer of VectorBuilder, added that Chicago’s central location and growing life sciences ecosystem will allow the company to better support customers across the U.S. as more programs move into clinical development and require closer alignment between R&D and manufacturing.

In 2022, VectorBuilder put up half a billion dollars to build a new manufacturing plant and research institute in Guangzhou, China. The new campus was slated to be part of VectorBuilder’s push to expand its R&D capabilities and production capacity globally.