Körber launches MES platform for small- and mid-sized pharma manufacturers

Körber, a pharmaceutical technology company, announced the launch of PAS-X Neo, a cloud-native manufacturing execution system (MES) designed for small- and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, at the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit in Boston. The first version of PAS-X Neo is expected to be available in November 2026.

The system is intended to address challenges faced by smaller manufacturers that still rely on paper-based or fragmented shop floor processes, which the company said can lead to manual errors, compliance risk, and difficulty sustaining digitalization projects with limited internal IT resources. PAS-X Neo is built on a standardized, cloud-native architecture with GMP functionality including ALCOA+, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11 compliance, audit trails, and electronic signatures, according to the announcement.

Körber said the system is designed for implementation within two months using standardized templates and AI-assisted configuration, with a SaaS delivery model that eliminates the need for local infrastructure and reduces validation effort through pre-validated building blocks. The solution is designed to complement Körber’s existing PAS-X MES platform and will provide an upgrade path and interoperability between MES systems across sites in future versions, according to the company.

Oliver Weber, executive vice president of software for Körber Business Area Pharma, said in a statement the platform is intended to make enterprise-grade MES innovation accessible to small- and mid-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers, enabling digital, connected, and regulatory-compliant operations.