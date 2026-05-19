MilliporeSigma, ProtaGene partner on end-to-end biologics testing platform

ProtaGene, a protein characterization company based in Heilbronn, Germany, has announced a strategic partnership with MilliporeSigma, the North American life science business of Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, to offer biopharmaceutical customers an integrated testing solution spanning early-stage development through GMP release testing.

Under the partnership, ProtaGene’s advanced protein characterization services will be combined with MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance contract testing capabilities and global regulatory infrastructure, according to the announcement. The collaboration is intended to help biologics developers streamline early-stage development, reduce operational complexity, and support accelerated timelines while maintaining regulatory compliance. Customers are expected to benefit from coordinated project management and access to a broader global testing network.

Roland Moussa, president of ProtaGene, said in a statement that the partnership offers “customers a more integrated path from advanced protein characterization to global safety and release testing.”

Paolo Carli, head of advanced solutions for Merck’s life science business, added that combining ProtaGene’s protein characterization expertise with BioReliance testing infrastructure is intended to provide end-to-end testing solutions that speed early development to commercialization.

The announcement follows recent antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-focused investment activity at MilliporeSigma. As reported by Pharma Manufacturing last October, the company completed a $76 million expansion at its Bioconjugation Center of Excellence in St. Louis, tripling manufacturing capacity, and formed an alliance with Simtra BioPharma Solutions in June 2025 to provide a turnkey ADC offering spanning bioconjugation, drug product formulation, linker-payload manufacturing, and fill-finish capabilities.