Cytiva AAV cell line receives FDA advanced manufacturing designation

Cytiva, a life sciences company headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has received an Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ELEVECTA transient cell line used in adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing.

According to the company, the FDA’s AMT designation recognizes manufacturing technologies that demonstrate the potential to improve reliability, quality, and robustness in advanced therapy manufacturing. The designation also allows for earlier and more frequent engagement with the FDA on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) considerations during development.

Cytiva said the transient cell line was engineered to reduce encapsidated host cell DNA (hcDNA), a key quality concern in AAV manufacturing because the material cannot be effectively removed during downstream purification once packaged inside viral capsids. Company studies reportedly showed the platform reduced encapsidated hcDNA by up to 99% compared with commercially available cell lines.

“The FDA’s AMT designation recognizes the ELEVECTA transient cell line for its high-quality profile regarding encapsidated host cell DNA,” Beate Mueller-Tiemann, chief technology officer at Cytiva, said in a statement. “It reflects Cytiva's investment in innovative cell line technologies, including ELEVECTA stable producer cell lines, for which the same host cell line serves as underlying technology.”

The company said the designation provides developers with a more predictable regulatory framework for adopting advanced AAV manufacturing technologies and could help streamline manufacturing-related development timelines.

Emmanuel Abate, president of genomic medicine at Cytiva, said in a statement that the AMT designation gives customers a clearer and more predictable path to adopting advanced AAV manufacturing technologies and helps teams mitigate risk and progress programs with greater confidence.

The designation follows other recent Cytiva developments. Last month, Cytiva and Rockwell Automation launched a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system designed to improve digital integration, centralized monitoring, and scalability across biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations.