Prolific Machines reports 21 g/L antibody titer in intensified fed-batch CHO run

Prolific Machines, a biotechnology company focused on optogenetics-enabled biomanufacturing, announced it achieved a monoclonal antibody titer of 21 g/L in a 15-day intensified fed-batch Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) manufacturing run.

According to the company, the result exceeds the typical industry benchmark of less than 10 g/L for fed-batch antibody production. Prolific said the process was enabled through its light-controlled biomanufacturing platform, which uses optogenetics to regulate gene expression inside living cells during production.

The technology is designed to provide real-time control over protein expression levels, with potential applications for manufacturing more complex biologics —such as multispecific antibodies, cytokines, and fusion proteins — that can face low-yield production challenges.

Prolific reported that the manufacturing run maintained approximately 87% cell viability at harvest, reached peak viable cell densities of about 33 million cells per milliliter, and sustained productivity of roughly 60 picograms per cell per day.

The company said it is targeting fed-batch titers of 25 g/L by the end of 2026.

Julien Meissonnier, independent director for Prolific Machines, said in a statement the results demonstrate the potential for next-generation biologics manufacturing approaches to improve productivity for difficult-to-manufacture molecules.

Prolific is currently working with multiple partners to evaluate the platform for the development and manufacturing of complex biologics, where higher yields could improve commercial viability.