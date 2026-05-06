Cellular Origins and Immatics team on cell therapy automation

Cellular Origins, a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, has entered a collaboration with Immatics, a Germany-based late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, to advance automation in cell therapy manufacturing.

The partnership will evaluate the use of Cellular Origins’ Constellation robotic platform within Immatics’ manufacturing processes for immuno-oncology cell therapies, with the goal of improving scalability, efficiency and consistency, according to the announcement. The collaboration will be conducted in phases, with initial milestones expected to be completed in 2026.

Cellular Origins said the automation platform is designed to reduce manual intervention and support more reproducible manufacturing processes, addressing key challenges in scaling next-generation cell therapies. The effort is focused on enabling manufacturing systems capable of supporting larger patient populations as therapies advance toward commercialization.

The agreement builds on Cellular Origins’ broader strategy to integrate automation technologies into cell therapy production. In January 2026, the company announced a collaboration with Fresenius Kabi to integrate robotic systems into existing cell processing workflows, demonstrating the potential to reduce variability and improve operational efficiency.