Sanofi invests $294M to expand AI Center of Excellence in Toronto

Biopharma company Sanofi has announced a $294 million investment in the expansion of its global Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Toronto, Canada, leading the design and deployment of AI in Sanofi’s global research, manufacturing, and business operations.

The investment will create 50 new high-skilled jobs in AI and machine learning by 2028, supporting technology partnerships and the expansion of the Center of Excellence (COE) facilities in Toronto, Sanofi said. Created in 2022, the COE co-locates data, AI, scientific, manufacturing, and product teams in a single location to enable the company’s work across the full life sciences value chain, according to the announcement.

“Our Toronto AI COE exemplifies how we’re harnessing artificial intelligence, accelerating our mission to halve the time from discovery to delivery of innovative treatments,” Sanofi Chief Digital Officer Emmanuel Frenehard said in a statement. “Our investments in Canada are building the foundation for the next generation of breakthrough medicines and vaccines.”

The latest investment aligns with Sanofi’s broader commitment to Canada, including more than $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028 across its 52-acre Toronto campus, according to the company. Sanofi contends it is the largest biopharma manufacturer in Canada, with more than 2,000 employees. Since establishing the COE in 2022, the company has created 150 roles.

“With local biopharma expertise and a world-class AI talent pool in Toronto, we are developing made-in-Canada solutions that are being scaled to operations across the globe,” said Dimitrije Jankovic, Sanofi’s Global Head of Digital Strategy and Operations.