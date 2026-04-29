CellProthera, Quintessence partner on cell therapy manufacturing

The collaboration will focus on improving cell sorting, yield and process efficiency for stroke therapies.
April 29, 2026
2 min read
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icons and illustrated graphic representing cell and gene therapy concepts

CellProthera, a biotechnology company headquartered in Mulhouse, France, has entered a collaboration with Quintessence Biotech to optimize cell therapy manufacturing processes ahead of clinical trials for ischemic stroke.

The partnership will integrate Quintessence Biotech’s flotation-based cell sorting platform into CellProthera’s manufacturing workflow for its CD34+ cell therapy candidate, with the goal of improving cell yield, preserving stem cell phenotype and enhancing product quality, the company said. 

The technology is designed to simplify cell sorting by eliminating the need for magnetic separation systems and specialized consumables, while enabling integration into existing cell culture environments, according to the announcement.

CellProthera said the collaboration supports its broader manufacturing strategy as it prepares for Phase 3 production of its lead therapy for acute myocardial infarction, while exploring expansion into stroke indications that may require higher cell doses. Further testing will focus on adapting the platform to specific process requirements and scaling manufacturing performance.

The agreement builds on CellProthera’s ongoing efforts to establish late-stage manufacturing capabilities. In 2025, the company selected CellforCURE by Seqens to support Phase 3 GMP manufacturing of its CD34+ therapy, including technology transfer and clinical batch production for a planned late-stage trial.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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