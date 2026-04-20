Repligen opens bioprocessing training center in the Netherlands

Repligen Corporation, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technologies, announced the opening of a training and innovation center at its chromatography column manufacturing facility in Breda, Netherlands.

The new center is designed to support pre- and post-sales technical engagement, offering hands-on training and demonstrations across upstream and downstream bioprocessing workflows. According to the company, the site enables customers to evaluate process technologies and equipment used in biologics manufacturing, including filtration, chromatography, fluid management, and process analytical tools.

The Breda facility is Repligen’s third global training and innovation center and is intended to expand customer support capabilities in Europe. The company said the site provides access to a full range of its manufacturing technologies including systems for tangential flow filtration, chromatography, and upstream intensification, supporting process development and scale-up activities.

The investment is part of Repligen’s broader strategy to increase proximity to biopharma manufacturers and contract development and manufacturing organizations, enabling more direct technical collaboration and process optimization.

The expansion follows continued growth in bioprocessing demand, which has remained a key driver for life sciences tools providers, as well as ongoing investments in digital and process technologies to support manufacturing efficiency and scalability, according to the company.