Biovac gets European backing for vaccine facility in Africa

The European Investment Bank Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the European Commission announced a financing partnership to support development of a multi-vaccine manufacturing facility by Biovac aimed at expanding vaccine production capacity in Africa.

The project includes a €75 million quasi-equity investment from EIB Group and a $20 million senior loan led by IFC, with additional financing under development. The facility is designed to support end-to-end vaccine manufacturing, from drug substance through drug product, strengthening regional supply chains and reducing reliance on imported vaccines, according to the organizations.

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce up to 30 million to 40 million doses annually, initially focusing on oral cholera vaccines before expanding to polio, pneumonia, and meningitis vaccines. The organizations said the site will help address global supply gaps and support procurement through international distribution channels.

According to the announcement, the investment is intended to build local manufacturing infrastructure, enable technology transfer, and support workforce development, with more than 340 skilled jobs expected. Approximately half of the manufacturing equipment will be sourced from European suppliers, supporting integration with established pharmaceutical manufacturing standards.

The project is aligned with broader efforts to localize vaccine manufacturing and improve pandemic preparedness by establishing scalable, regional production capabilities, the organizations said.