Novartis plans $480M China investment to expand radioligand therapy, manufacturing

The funding supports research and development, production expansion and localized radioligand therapy supply.
March 24, 2026
2 min read
Novartis
Highly trained specialists on the production line of our radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility

Novartis announced plans to invest more than 3.3 billion yuan (nearly $480 million) to expand its research, production, and operations footprint in China, with a focus on advancing pharmaceutical innovation and radioligand therapy (RLT).

According to the announcement, the investment includes the expansion of manufacturing and R&D infrastructure. In Changping, Beijing, the company is upgrading its production site with planned investments of about 1.5 billion yuan (approximately $220 million) to add new facilities and technologies, including sterile preparation and liquid filling capabilities. In Shanghai, Novartis plans to co-invest 1.8 billion yuan (approximately $260 million) in a second phase of its campus development.

The company has also completed the main construction of a radioligand therapy production facility in Haiyan, Zhejiang, which is intended to support localized supply of RLTs for cancer treatment. Novartis said it is advancing policy recommendations to support regulatory frameworks and clinical adoption of radiopharmaceuticals in China.

In addition, the company will expand clinical research and pursue collaborations with Chinese biopharma companies, building on partnerships since 2024 with a reported potential investment exceeding 80 billion yuan (approximately $11 billion).

The China investment aligns with Novartis’ broader global RLT expansion. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to build a new radioligand therapy manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, part of a $23 billion U.S. investment strategy to expand production capacity and support growing demand for targeted cancer therapies.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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