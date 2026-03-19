TerraPower to build actinium-225 manufacturing site in Pennsylvania

TerraPower Isotopes announced plans to build a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) actinium-225 production facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, aimed at expanding global supply of the cancer-targeting isotope.

According to the company, the multi-year project will be located in the Bellwether District and is expected to begin cGMP production in 2029. The new site, combined with expanded capacity at its Everett, Washington operations, is projected to increase actinium-225 output by 20-fold.

TerraPower Isotopes, part of TerraPower, said the facility will support growing demand for actinium-225 used in clinical trials and development of targeted alpha therapies for cancer. The expansion is intended to enable broader access for researchers and drug developers while aligning production with cGMP standards.

The company selected the Philadelphia site after evaluating more than 350 locations, citing access to infrastructure and a strong regional life sciences ecosystem. TerraPower Isotopes said the facility will play a key role in scaling production of the isotope, which is increasingly used in precision oncology applications.