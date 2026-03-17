Sartorius launches integrated platform for autologous cell therapy

Sartorius announced the launch of its Eveo Cell Therapy Platform, an integrated system for the production and quality control of autologous cell therapies aimed at improving scalability and patient access.

According to the company, the modular platform integrates multiple manufacturing steps — including cell selection, gene modification, expansion, and final formulation — into a closed system supported by production equipment, software, and quality control tools. The system is designed to operate within existing cleanroom environments and support both centralized and decentralized manufacturing models.

Sartorius said the platform’s multi-parallel configuration enables a single operator to process up to eight patient batches simultaneously, compared with two batches in conventional setups. This could increase annual output to more than 350 doses within the same footprint, representing a fourfold increase. The company also said financial modeling indicates the system could reduce manufacturing costs by up to 90% for CAR-T processes.

The platform was evaluated in a pilot project with ElevateBio, where it performed in line with design expectations, according to the company. Sartorius said the system also incorporates live-cell imaging and high-throughput flow cytometry to address quality-control bottlenecks.

The company plans to begin taking orders in September 2026, with initial deliveries expected in 2027.

The launch follows other recent Sartorius developments, including the introduction of a genetically engineered Chinese hamster ovary host cell line designed to improve productivity in biologics manufacturing, with the company reporting up to threefold gains in output across multiple modalities.