Norgine invests $30M to expand Wales manufacturing site

Norgine, an EU-based pharmaceutical company, announced a £23 million ($30 million) investment to expand its manufacturing site in Hengoed, Wales, bringing total investment at the facility to more than £50 million ($66 million) since 2022.

The expansion, supported by the UK government’s Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund, will add production and warehousing space, introduce higher-speed and more energy-efficient manufacturing processes, as well as enhance quality control capabilities, according to the company. The project is expected to create 44 new skilled jobs.

Norgine said the investment is intended to strengthen its ability to supply medicines across the UK and Europe amid increasing global supply chain volatility. The Hengoed site currently employs more than 600 workers and supplies approximately 50 million packs of medicines and medical devices annually.

“By expanding and further enhancing our Hengoed facilities, we are increasing capacity, strengthening quality capabilities and investing in more energy-efficient production,” Norgine COO Saulo Martiniano said in a statement.

The investment forms part of a broader long-term commitment to the site. Since 2022, previous investments in the Hengoed facility have expanded capacity and supported international manufacturing partnerships, including in Japan. The company said additional investments planned over the coming years are expected to create more than 75 new permanent roles across manufacturing, quality, and warehousing.

Norgine said the Hengoed site operates on 100% low-carbon electricity and is part of a manufacturing network that includes a facility in Dreux, France, as well as partnerships with contract manufacturing organizations across Europe.