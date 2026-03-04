CordenPharma teams on peptide development lab expansion in Colorado

BioMed Realty announced that CordenPharma Colorado has signed a 15-year lease for 64,000 square feet at 5505 Central in Boulder, Colorado, expanding its development footprint near its existing large-scale peptide manufacturing facility.

The building, located within BioMed Realty’s Flatiron Park campus, is Boulder’s first purpose-built speculative lab facility, according to the company. CordenPharma Colorado will be the sole tenant at the LEED Gold-certified site, which features high power capacity, adaptable lab infrastructure, advanced mechanical and utility systems, and waste management capabilities designed to support complex scientific operations.

The new space will house process development and analytical services, enabling closer integration with the company’s peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing operations. The companies said the proximity is intended to streamline development through commercialization by aligning laboratory and manufacturing activities.

CordenPharma Colorado said the expanded peptide development capabilities will also integrate with its broader global network across Europe and the United States to support customer outsourcing demand.

Last year, CordenPharma announced the expansion of its peptide manufacturing capabilities with a more than $538 million investment in a new facility in Muttenz, Switzerland, near Basel. The new Swiss facility will support small- to large-scale peptide production with advanced automation, digitalization, and state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies. The project is part of the company’s more than $1 billion investment over the next three years to enhance its peptide production across Europe and the U.S.

In March 2025, Viking Therapeutics signed a multi-year, $150 million manufacturing agreement with CordenPharma for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and final finished product supply for Viking’s VK2735 obesity drug candidate. The deal includes dedicated manufacturing lines and an annual fill-finish capacity of 100 million autoinjectors, 100 million vial-syringes, and more than one billion oral tablets — with the option to expand capacity.