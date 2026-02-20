MGS opens Wisconsin facility for drug delivery devices

The 300,000-square-foot site in Richfield adds cleanroom capacity and 300 jobs to support high-volume pharmaceutical device manufacturing.
Feb. 20, 2026
MGS
Exterior shot of MGS building in Richfield, Wisconsin

MGS, a U.S.-based global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the opening of a new 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Richfield, Wisconsin, expanding its footprint in pharmaceutical drug delivery device production.

The site includes 140,000 square feet of ISO Class 8 cleanroom space designed for automated manufacturing and assembly of complex drug delivery devices. Built to support a global pharmaceutical partner’s growing platform, the facility is engineered for rapid scale-up and high-volume output, with capacity to produce hundreds of millions of sub-assemblies annually.

Phase one of the buildout includes more than 100 injection molding machines, custom automation systems and automated assembly lines. A second phase is planned to double production capacity to support long-term product line growth. The project moved from initial discussions to shipped parts in approximately 22 months, the company said.

According to the announcement, the expansion brings MGS’ global network to 12 facilities across North America and Europe. The company provides vertically integrated services spanning early-stage design and development, tooling, automation, precision manufacturing, and final assembly, supported by regulatory expertise.

The Richfield site is expected to create 300 jobs across engineering, production, automation, quality, and maintenance functions, with full staffing anticipated by early 2027. 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
