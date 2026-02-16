Leon-nanodrugs raises funds to launch nanoparticle manufacturing platform

Leon-nanodrugs GmbH (LEON), a nanoparticle manufacturing technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany, has completed a financing round to support the commercial launch of its NANO systems and expand global commercial activities.

The company said the proceeds will fund the market introduction of its nanoparticle manufacturing platforms and support growing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for scalable production technologies.

According to the announcement, LEON’s platform is designed to support manufacturing needs for RNA-based medicines, cancer vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized treatments, which require reproducible nanoparticle production across small-batch, rapid-turnaround, and GMP-scale environments.

At the core of the platform is the company’s FR-JET mixing technology, which is intended to enable scale-up without process redesign, reduce operational risk, and improve product consistency across development and commercial manufacturing.

“The financing gives us the momentum to scale our commercial footprint, support our

partners globally, and continue advancing a manufacturing platform designed for the next generation of therapeutics,” LEON CEO Christian Nafe said in a statement.