Moderna inks agreement with Mexico for mRNA vaccine supply, tech transfer

Moderna, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced it signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year strategic agreement with the Mexican government, BIRMEX, and Laboratorios Liomont to support local mRNA manufacturing and vaccine supply.

The agreement includes supply of Moderna’s respiratory vaccine portfolio and a technology transfer to Mexican pharmaceutical company Liomont to produce mRNA-1273, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, for domestic use. The collaboration is intended to establish a regional supply of respiratory vaccines and support the country’s initiative to build local production capacity and strengthen pandemic preparedness.

Moderna and the Mexican government also plan to collaborate with BIRMEX on local clinical research and development programs aligned with national health priorities, according to the announcement.

The company said the agreement follows approval of its 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine by Mexico’s Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) regulator for individuals aged six months and older and a purchase adjudication for up to 10 million doses.

In November 2025, Moderna announced a more than $140 million investment to bring end-to-end mRNA production to the U.S. Construction has begun at its Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, Massachusetts, with completion expected by the first half of 2027.

In September, the company opened its Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, UK, which manufactures British-made mRNA respiratory vaccines to support seasonal programs for the UK’s National Health Service.

In July, Moderna completed an R&D and manufacturing facility at Shonan Health Innovation Park in Fujisawa, Japan, but paused a previously planned domestic mRNA drug-substance manufacturing project in the region due to shifting global market conditions.