Trenchant, Invetech team on automated CGT manufacturing platform

Trenchant BioSystems, a developer of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing platforms headquartered in Sacramento, California, and Invetech, a product development and manufacturing company based in San Diego, will form a strategic alliance to develop a fully automated CGT manufacturing platform.

According to the announcement, the alliance will focus on advancing Trenchant’s AutoCell platform from a semi-automated prototype to a fully automated commercial system. Invetech is expected to provide engineering support and manufacturing capabilities, while Trenchant will lead scientific development.

The companies said initial testing data indicates the platform could deliver up to a sevenfold increase in gene-modified cell yield compared with existing technologies. The system is intended to automate end-to-end CGT production and potentially reduce vein-to-vein timelines from as long as six weeks to about 2.5 days, according to the companies.

Trenchant said it is planning an early-access launch for select partners in early 2027, followed by a full commercial release later that year. Under the letter of intent, the companies said they plan to complete a technical review of the AutoCell prototype and negotiate definitive agreements outlining the scope of the alliance.

In a recent Pharma Manufacturing Off Script podcast, Trenchant CEO Jon Ellis discussed how automation, digital batch records, and redesigned workflows could help address cost, complexity, and timeline challenges that limit the scalability of autologous cell therapies.