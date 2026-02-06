Samsung Biologics, CEPI to support pandemic vaccine preparedness

Samsung Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Incheon, South Korea, has partnered with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support vaccine manufacturing preparedness for future epidemic and pandemic threats.

Under the agreement, supported by an initial budget of up to $20 million, CEPI will work with Samsung Biologics to establish a scalable, rapid manufacturing process for recombinant protein vaccines. The effort will leverage Samsung Biologics’ mammalian cell–based infrastructure and quality systems to create a process that can be activated quickly during an outbreak, according to the announcement.

Samsung Biologics will also conduct a simulated outbreak response exercise using a wild-type H5 influenza strain to demonstrate the speed of its end-to-end capabilities, from antigen development through drug product manufacturing.

As part of CEPI’s Vaccine Manufacturing Facility Network, Samsung Biologics said it will provide access to up to 50 million vaccine doses during a future pandemic, along with up to one billion doses of drug substance for conversion into finished vaccines. The capacity is intended to support vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries while also meeting domestic needs in South Korea.

Last month, Samsung Biologics reported 30.3% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, driven by full utilization of Plants 1 through 3 and the ramp-up of Plant 4. Plant 5 at the company’s Bio Campus II in Songdo is expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2026, with additional capacity expansion and a new U.S. manufacturing site also planned.