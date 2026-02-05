Nanologica boosts API manufacturing capabilities with Syntagon acquisition

Nanologica, a Swedish life science tools company, acquired Ardena Södertälje, which will operate under its original name, Syntagon, expanding the company’s contract development and manufacturing capabilities for pharmaceutical substances.

Syntagon operates an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and manufacturing facility in Södertälje, Sweden, supporting small-molecule programs from early lead molecules through clinical studies and into manufacturing. The site employs more than 45 people and specializes in chemical engineering manufacturing for pharmaceutical substances, according to the announcement.

In a separate press release, Ardena said it had completed the divestment of its drug substance site in Södertälje to Nanologica. As part of the agreement, Ardena will become a shareholder in Nanologica and Jeremie Trochu, Ardena’s CEO, will join Nanologica’s board of directors.

Nanologica said the acquisition strengthens its in-house production capacity and provides greater flexibility for medium-scale, business-critical manufacturing orders. The company added that the facility has already been used for silica production and provides infrastructure to broaden Nanologica’s product portfolio beyond silica-based purification media.

The Södertälje operation will continue in its existing premises and be run as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary, with current CEO Annette Roos remaining in her role, according to the company. Nanologica said it plans to increase sales and business development efforts at Syntagon to support growth without requiring additional production investments.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to group earnings in 2026, supported by operational synergies and expanded manufacturing capacity.