Piramal Pharma expands tablet-in-capsule drug product manufacturing in India

Piramal Pharma Solutions, an India-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has completed the development, scale-up, and commercialization of a tablet-in-capsule drug delivery system at its drug product facilities in Pithampur and Ahmedabad, India.

According to the company, the project began at the Piramal Pharmaceutical Development Services site in Ahmedabad and was transferred to the commercial manufacturing site in Pithampur within five months, including development of three tablets designed to be encapsulated together. Piramal said integrated program management and coordination between development, quality control, and validation teams at both sites supported the transition through scale-up and commercialization.

Tablet-in-capsule technology allows multiple tablets or minitablets, each containing different active ingredients or coatings, to be placed into a single capsule shell. Piramal said the approach enables modified or dual-release profiles and allows incompatible actives to be combined in one dosage form, offering greater dosing flexibility for complex oral therapies.

“By enabling dual actives in the same capsule or dual-release profiles within a single capsule, our tablet-in-capsule technology provides unmatched dosing flexibility and release control,” Brad Gold, head of global formulations R&D at Piramal Pharma Solutions, said in a statement.

The company said the capability expands its formulation development offering and supports patient-centric drug product design by simplifying dosing regimens and improving adherence.

In November 2025, Piramal’s Grangemouth, UK bioconjugates facility received updated Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency GMP certificates covering clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing and testing activities. The updated certification followed inspections by multiple global regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Other developments include a $90-million investment to expand sites in Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan. According to the company, the projects, announced in June 2025 and expected to be completed by late 2027, will add commercial-scale manufacturing capacity and improve efficiency at both sites, which support its integrated antibody-drug conjugate offering.