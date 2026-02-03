Northway Biotech selected as CDMO for Nipah virus vaccine candidate

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, a Denmark-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing recombinant protein vaccines, has selected Northway Biotech as its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for cGMP production of its Nipah virus vaccine candidate. The program is part of an EU-funded Horizon Europe consortium focused on advancing vaccine candidates for high-risk infectious diseases.

The CDMO selection is intended to support preparation for cGMP manufacturing and subsequent development activities for the Nipah vaccine candidate. Manufacturing activities are slated to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with completion targeted by the end of the year.

Northway Biotech was selected based on prior experience with ExpreS2ion’s recombinant protein vaccine platform and its involvement in a closely related vaccine program, according to the announcement. The two organizations have previously worked together across development, manufacturing, and quality functions, which ExpreS2ion said is expected to support efficient execution of the program.

“Selecting a CDMO with direct experience in our platform is a key preparatory step for the Nipah vaccine program, and Northway’s familiarity with our processes and our established collaboration supports efficient execution as we move toward manufacturing,” ExpreS2ion CEO Bent Frandsen said in a statement.

Nipah virus outbreaks have occurred intermittently, mostly in India and Bangladesh. Due to its epidemic potential, fatality rate, and limited treatment options, the World Health Organization has classified the virus as a high priority.