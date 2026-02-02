Emerson launches no-code tool to digitize MES batch recipes

Emerson, an automation and software provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has launched a no-code tool intended to simplify the conversion of paper batch records into digital manufacturing execution system (MES) recipes for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The DeltaV MES Recipe Importer Tool is designed to automate recipe creation and reduce the complexity traditionally associated with digitizing batch records. Converting paper-based records into MES recipes has typically required extensive configuration, testing, and coordination between information technology and operational teams, often taking several months, the company said.

“Many batch records that an operator must follow contain hundreds of steps, and building recipes has traditionally been tedious and extremely time-consuming,” Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson’s process systems and solutions business, said in a statement. “Our new DeltaV Recipe Importer Tool empowers teams to accomplish months of work in just a few days, accelerating validation and production while reducing costs and improving agility.”

Using the tool, process developers translate paper batch records into a preformatted Microsoft Word template with step-by-step instructions, which is then uploaded for conversion into a digital batch record, according to the company. Developers can review and validate instructions, step sequencing, and signature requirements before using a built-in simulation function to test workflows prior to production.

The tool is part of Emerson’s Digital Batch Record offering, which supports digital batch execution from recipe creation through manufacturing review and is intended to replace paper-based processes with electronic records, audit trails, and electronic signatures, the company said.