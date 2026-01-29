Halo Pharma to operate as stand-alone drug product CDMO

Halo Pharma, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will operate as a stand-alone business following the sale of Noramco’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) operations and related businesses to Siegfried. Halo Pharma is headquartered in the United States and provides oral solid, liquid, semi-solid, and planned sterile manufacturing services.

This week, Siegfried announced agreements to purchase a Noramco commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware and a Purisys clinical API development and manufacturing facility in Athens, Georgia.

With the divestiture of the API-related assets, Halo will serve as a dedicated platform for drug product CDMO services, the company said. The company’s sterile CDMO operation is expected to come online in the second half of 2026 and will include a filling line capable of handling vials, syringes, and cartridges in ready-to-use formats.

Halo said it has also launched sterile fill-finish product development capabilities, including analytical testing and formulation services, to support the planned investment. According to the announcement, the CDMO will continue to provide oral solid, liquid, and semi-solid dosage form manufacturing from its sites in Whippany, New Jersey, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

After the transaction closes, group chief executive for the Noramco Group, Lee Karras, will become CEO of Halo Pharma.

Separately, Halo recently expanded solid oral dose manufacturing capacity at its New Jersey facility with the addition of a roller compaction system. The equipment is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026 and is intended to support smoother scale-up from development through commercial manufacturing by enabling continuity between early-phase and larger-scale production, the company said.