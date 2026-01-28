Bora Biologics expands FDA-approved biologics manufacturing in San Diego

Bora Biologics, a contract drug manufacturing organization specializing in microbial- and mammalian-expressed therapeutics and headquartered in San Diego, announced the opening of an expanded FDA-approved manufacturing facility aimed at increasing U.S.-based biologics production capacity.

First announced in May 2025, the $30 million expansion adds upstream and downstream GMP processing capabilities designed to support 2,000-liter scale single-use biologics manufacturing. The facility includes two to four 2,000-liter bioreactors with corresponding seed trains and advanced downstream processing equipment, significantly increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity for both local and global biotech customers, the company said.

“By opening this expanded GMP facility in San Diego, we are enhancing our ability to serve our partners while contributing to job creation and continued growth in the region's life sciences sector. The investment strengthens our ability to support programs in the U.S. as they advance from late-stage development into commercial supply,” Bora Biologics CEO Stephen Lam said in a statement.

“With this expansion, we can now offer our customers 2,000-liter commercial manufacturing capacity with the infrastructure and expertise to purify modern, high-titer cell culture processes,” added John R. Mosack, general manager and vice president of operations for Bora Biologics’ San Diego site.

Bora Biologics said the expanded site strengthens its end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing capabilities, supporting programs from early development through commercial supply.