Kodak expands regulated pharma reagents offering with PBS and WFI

Eastman Kodak Company, based in Rochester, New York, announced the expansion of its pharmaceuticals portfolio with four regulated laboratory products, including new formulations of phosphate buffered saline (PBS) and water for injection (WFI).

The new offerings include KODAK Phosphate Buffered Saline 1X in low endotoxin and RNase/DNase/Protease-free formulations, as well as KODAK Water for Injection in standard and RNase/DNase/Protease-free versions. All products are immediately available to U.S.-based research laboratories, biopharma developers, and contract development and manufacturing organizations, the company said.

Kodak said the two new PBS formulations complement an existing standard PBS 1X product already in commercial distribution, while the WFI products represent the company’s first entry into that category. The products are manufactured under cGMP conditions and include lot traceability, supported by a multi-step water purification system designed to deliver consistent product quality, according to the company.

“The expansion of Kodak’s existing unregulated key starting materials business to include high-quality, reliable Class 1 regulated laboratory reagents is a milestone in our long-term plan,” Kodak Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Continenza said in a statement.

The products are manufactured at Kodak’s cGMP-compliant pharmaceuticals production facility in Rochester. The company said the site incorporates energy-efficient lighting, custom process equipment designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and a water sterilization system intended to minimize consumption and waste.

Kodak said it is applying for ISO 13485 certification and plans to introduce additional regulated pharmaceutical products in the future.