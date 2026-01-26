SpectronRx expands Indiana campus to scale radiopharma manufacturing

SpectronRx, a radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and isotope producer, has expanded its Grissom Aeroplex commercial manufacturing campus near Bunker Hill, Indiana to increase capacity for therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharma production.

The expansion includes the acquisition of 14 additional acres and construction of a new 150,000-square-foot production facility, bringing the campus footprint to 34 acres and approximately 200,000 square feet of GMP-aligned manufacturing space. Across the company, SpectronRx said it now operates more than 400,000 square feet of radiopharma production space across its network.

“Radiopharmaceutical demand is rising faster than at any time in our industry’s history,” SpectronRx CEO John Zehner said in a statement. “Our expansion at Grissom Aeroplex ensures we can scale ahead of that demand.”

The CDMO said the site is designed for high-throughput production of radioligand therapy and diagnostic doses and currently supports more than 300,000 patient doses per year. The campus master plan reportedly allows for future expansion beyond one million square feet of production space to support long-term clinical and commercial demand.

SpectronRx said the Grissom Aeroplex location supports global distribution through integrated transportation access and proximity to key U.S. markets. The site also incorporates distributed manufacturing assets, redundant power systems, isolated production suites and radiation handling technologies for business continuity.

GMP operations at the campus comply with 21 CFR Part 211, 21 CFR Part 212 and Annex 1, as applicable, to support sterile and non-sterile radiopharmaceutical manufacturing for U.S. and international markets, the company said.

In addition to drug product manufacturing, the expansion reportedly strengthens the company’s isotope production, labeling and commercial fill-finish capabilities, enabling integrated support from development through commercial supply.

Beyond Indiana, SpectronRx operates GMP-compliant facilities in South Bend and Indianapolis, Indiana; Danbury, Connecticut; and Belgium, supporting development, commercial manufacturing and isotope production, according to the company.