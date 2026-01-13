AbbVie to buy device manufacturing facility from West Pharmaceutical Services

AbbVie, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a drug delivery device manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona, along with associated intellectual property, from West Pharmaceutical Services.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand AbbVie’s device manufacturing capabilities and capacity and will support production of current and next-generation immunology and neuroscience medicines, the company said. The transaction includes multiple production lines and on-body injector technology used for drug delivery.

AbbVie said it plans to hire approximately 200 employees at the site and invest more than $175 million to acquire, modernize, and integrate the facility into its global manufacturing network. The investment is part of a broader strategy to expand U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply capabilities, according to the announcement.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its long-term capital investment plans in the U.S., which include more than $10 billion in manufacturing and innovation-related spending over the next decade.

AbbVie currently employs about 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 across 11 domestic manufacturing sites, according to the company. Once completed, the transaction is expected to expand its manufacturing footprint and economic presence in Arizona.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in mid-2026, subject to customary closing conditions.