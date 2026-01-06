Title21 Health Solutions acquires MyCellHub and its manufacturing execution system

The acquisition adds to Title21’s digital capabilities for healthcare and life sciences organizations across the cell and gene therapy ecosystem.
Jan. 6, 2026
2 min read
Shutterstock
Automated pharmaceutical production line

Title21 Health Solutions, a provider of enterprise quality management systems and digital platforms for cell and gene therapies, said it has acquired MyCellHub, a Belgium-based developer of manufacturing execution system (MES) technology, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition adds MyCellHub’s MES platform to Title21’s existing portfolio, which includes quality management systems, cell and gene therapy orchestration platforms, and advanced analytics tools. Title21 said the combined offering is intended to support data connectivity across research, manufacturing, and clinical operations for advanced therapies.

According to the company, the MES technology is designed for healthcare, biotechnology, and cell therapy manufacturing environments and provides real-time production monitoring, digital batch record management, and embedded quality controls within manufacturing workflows.

Title21 CEO Tony Pare stated that the acquisition expands the company’s geographic presence to include Europe in addition to North America and Australia. MyCellHub will be integrated into Title21’s operations, with its team joining the company following the transaction, according to the announcement.

“We founded MyCellHub on the belief that GMP operations should be digital, efficient, and error-resistant,” CEO Jacques Parlongue said in a statement. “As part of Title21, we will accelerate improvements, benefit from additional resources, and expand the tools available to support life science organizations.”

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Flexibility and scalability are critical to the success of cell and gene therapy manufacturing
ProBio is third company in recent years to make a go of New Jersey manufacturing site
Life Sciences Manufacturing Software Buyers Guide
Sponsored
AI Compliance in Life Sciences: 5 Essentials
Sponsored