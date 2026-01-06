Title21 Health Solutions acquires MyCellHub and its manufacturing execution system

Title21 Health Solutions, a provider of enterprise quality management systems and digital platforms for cell and gene therapies, said it has acquired MyCellHub, a Belgium-based developer of manufacturing execution system (MES) technology, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition adds MyCellHub’s MES platform to Title21’s existing portfolio, which includes quality management systems, cell and gene therapy orchestration platforms, and advanced analytics tools. Title21 said the combined offering is intended to support data connectivity across research, manufacturing, and clinical operations for advanced therapies.

According to the company, the MES technology is designed for healthcare, biotechnology, and cell therapy manufacturing environments and provides real-time production monitoring, digital batch record management, and embedded quality controls within manufacturing workflows.

Title21 CEO Tony Pare stated that the acquisition expands the company’s geographic presence to include Europe in addition to North America and Australia. MyCellHub will be integrated into Title21’s operations, with its team joining the company following the transaction, according to the announcement.

“We founded MyCellHub on the belief that GMP operations should be digital, efficient, and error-resistant,” CEO Jacques Parlongue said in a statement. “As part of Title21, we will accelerate improvements, benefit from additional resources, and expand the tools available to support life science organizations.”