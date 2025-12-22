Symbiosis produces its first 10,000-vial batch at UK sterile facility

Symbiosis, a UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has manufactured its first 10,000-vial batch at the company’s new sterile manufacturing facility in Stirling, Scotland.

The production run was completed for a long-standing client and supports the development of a cancer immunotherapy currently in Phase III clinical trials. The batch represents a milestone in Symbiosis’ expansion of sterile manufacturing capacity intended to meet increasing global demand for injectable medicines, the company said.

The FDA-inspected and UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency-licensed facility is designed to support clients from clinical development through commercial supply. According to the company, the expanded capacity enables larger batch sizes, increased program throughput, and greater flexibility for customers preparing for late-stage development and market launch.

Symbiosis said the facility is part of a broader investment strategy focused on scaling manufacturing operations, strengthening quality systems, and supporting long-term client programs. The site was officially opened in 2024 and represents the latest phase of growth for the company.

Founded in 2011, Symbiosis has expanded to employ more than 150 staff across four buildings in Stirling and serves a global customer base, the company said.

The milestone follows other recent developments at the Stirling site. Earlier this year, Symbiosis completed qualification of a Flexicon automated fill-finish line designed to support commercial sterile production beginning in late 2025, with batch sizes of up to 15,000 vials.