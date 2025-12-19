Chitose, Fujifilm Biosciences form alliance to boost CHO-based biomanufacturing

Chitose Laboratory Corp., a provider of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line development services, and Fujifilm Biosciences, a manufacturer of cell culture solutions, announced a strategic alliance aimed at advancing biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The collaboration brings together Chitose’s CHO-MK cell line development capabilities with Fujifilm Biosciences’ AdaptPD CHO-MK platform media and feed solutions, which are manufactured under GMP conditions. The companies said the combined approach is intended to support higher productivity, improved product quality, and more efficient biopharmaceutical production processes.

According to the companies, CHO-MK cells cultured using Fujifilm’s platform media and feed have demonstrated growth characteristics that enable the generation of highly productive cells, resulting in increased titers and consistent biopharmaceutical quality.

Chitose said its proprietary CHO-MK cell line and high-expression vector system are designed to support scalability for antibody and recombinant protein production, while reducing manufacturing time and costs.

“Together, the combined expertise of Chitose and Fujifilm Biosciences is set to create comprehensive solutions that not only enhance manufacturing efficiencies but also provide an integrated approach to tackling challenges in the global biopharma landscape,” Chitose CTO Takayuki Horiuchi said in a statement.

Fujifilm Biosciences said its AdaptPD CHO-MK platform media are designed to optimize cell growth and productivity across a range of biopharmaceutical applications, supporting consistency and reliability throughout bioprocessing operations.