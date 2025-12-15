Atelerix partners with Cherry Biotech on non-cryogenic organoid transport

Atelerix, a Newcastle, England–based biotechnology company focused on non-cryogenic biosample preservation, has entered into an agreement with France-based Cherry Biotech to integrate hydrogel-based transport technology with advanced organoid and organ-on-chip models.

Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate the use of Atelerix’s hydrogel encapsulation technology with Cherry Biotech’s 3D organoid platforms to enable extended-duration, ambient or controlled-temperature shipment of temperature-sensitive biological materials. The goal is to reduce reliance on traditional cold chain logistics while improving consistency and reliability for global distribution of organoid-based preclinical models.

The collaboration will begin with a 12-month evaluation period designed to validate technical compatibility and strategic alignment. The companies said the initial phase is intended to establish a foundation for a scalable commercial partnership serving preclinical research organizations and biotechnology developers.

According to the companies, Atelerix’s technology will be assessed for transport of Cherry Biotech’s recently released organoidPlate, a multi-well plate containing ready-to-use human organoids, including adipose tissue, breast cancer, liver, and lung models. The companies said successful validation would support worldwide shipment of these products without cryogenic handling.

Cherry Biotech’s platforms combine controlled organoid culture systems with live imaging and data analysis to generate human-relevant preclinical data. The companies said prior testing showed Atelerix’s preservation technology was able to maintain membrane integrity and biological function across multiple organoid models during shipment at non-cryogenic temperatures.