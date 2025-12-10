Marchesini, AST partner to expand aseptic fill-finish manufacturing capabilities

The agreement reportedly will strengthen both companies’ sterile drug product manufacturing portfolios through the integration of fill-finish and packaging technologies.
Marchesini Group, headquartered in Italy, has entered into a strategic partnership with AST, a U.S. drug product manufacturing equipment provider, to expand global capabilities in sterile fill-finish operations. 

The collaboration combines packaging and aseptic filling technologies with the goal of increasing production capacity, advancing integrated system development, and extending technical support networks across key global regions.

As part of the agreement, Marchesini has acquired a 44.39% equity stake in AST, a move the companies said will enhance the Group’s aseptic offering with AST’s advanced filling and closing systems for pharmaceutical and biotech applications. The technology will complement Marchesini’s Corima facility in Italy — focused on sterile product filling — and its MAR site, which specializes in precision filling and capping systems for liquid and powder products.

“This investment confirms our commitment to continued growth,” Maurizio Marchesini, president of Marchesini Group, said in a statement. He added that the partnership will support “technologically advanced solutions” in aseptic filling and noted that the company will continue investing in Italy.

The companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate development of integrated fill-finish platforms, increase efficiency, and consolidate distribution and sales networks across North America, Europe and Asia.

“This operation allows us to further expand our portfolio of aseptic fill-finish machines,” Marchesini Group CEO Valerio Soli said in the announcement, citing demand for systems suited for oncology and complex biotech manufacturing.

Under the partnership structure, AST CEO Joe Hoff will increase his ownership stake and continue leading the company while joining Marchesini Group’s Aseptic Division steering committee.

