SCTbio, Fortrea team to streamline cell and gene therapy development

SCTbio, a European contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in GMP cell therapy production, and Fortrea, a global contract research organization (CRO), announced a strategic collaboration designed to support cell and gene therapy developers through integrated manufacturing and clinical services.

The companies said the agreement aims to reduce development timelines, improve trial readiness and enhance cost efficiency across the program lifecycle. The partnership reportedly will connect SCTbio’s capabilities in cell therapy, viral vector manufacturing and apheresis with Fortrea’s clinical development and operational expertise.

According to the announcement, the collaboration is intended to support smoother study initiation, supply chain planning, and transition from early development to first-in-human trials.

“By combining Fortrea’s global clinical reach with SCTbio’s manufacturing expertise in cell therapy, viral vectors and apheresis, we’re creating a framework for smarter protocol design, more resilient supply chains, and faster, safer delivery of therapies to patients worldwide,” SCTbio CEO Luděk Sojka said in a statement. “We share the same vision: that early alignment between CDMO and CRO can transform complexity into opportunity.”

The companies said they plan to harmonize study logistics with GMP readiness, enabling clients to evaluate and optimize development paths through clinical phases and market expansion.