WuXi Biologics signs MOU to build first Middle East CRDMO center in Qatar

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in China, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) to establish its first integrated CRDMO center in the Middle East. The collaboration is intended to expand the company’s global network while supporting the development of Qatar’s biopharmaceutical industry, according to the announcement.

The planned site would combine WuXi Biologics’ development and manufacturing services with Qatar’s infrastructure and regulatory support. The company said the center will enable biologics development for modalities including bispecific and multispecific antibodies as well as antibody-drug conjugates.

“This partnership is a pivotal step for WuXi Biologics. It marks the beginning of our journey in the region while extending our global network and capabilities,” WuXi Biologics CEO Chris Chen said in a statement. “Qatar’s forward-looking vision for the biopharmaceutical sector, underpinned by QFZ’s integrated ecosystem and reliable connectivity, provides a compelling platform for innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of the Qatar Free Zones Authority, said the partnership reinforces Qatar’s position in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

“This partnership strengthens Qatar’s position as one of the region’s most reliable locations for biopharmaceutical growth,” he said. “By combining WuXi Biologics’ global expertise with Qatar’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, supportive regulatory landscape, and exceptional logistics connectivity, we are creating an environment for sustained biopharmaceutical innovation and high-value manufacturing.”