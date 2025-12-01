Lonza sells Micro-Macinazione site in Switzerland to CDMO Microsize and Schedio Group

Microsize, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in particle size reduction and control technologies, has signed an agreement to acquire from Lonza its Micro-Macinazione (Mic Mac) dedicated micronization facility in Monteggio, Switzerland.

Under the deal for an undisclosed amount, Schedio Group — a Swiss-based provider of jet mills, isolators, spray dryers, and engineering services — is also investing with Microsize to strengthen and localize its operational base in Europe, according to the announcement. Both companies will invest in Mic Mac to boost its capabilities and hasten modernization.

“The partnership aims to establish an integrated European-American network for advanced particle engineering, combining Microsize’s CDMO expertise with Schedio’s process equipment and containment technologies,” the companies said.

Mic Mac has served the pharmaceutical industry for more than three decades with GMP-compliant jet milling and micronization capabilities for both clinical and commercial supply, the companies contend. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2026.

“The acquisition agreement represents a critical step in building Microsize into a global leader in particle engineering,” Microsize CEO TJ Higley said in a statement. “Mic Mac complements our U.S. operations perfectly, technically, operationally, and culturally. It gives our customers seamless access to high-quality services on both sides of the Atlantic and expands our ability to support them from early development through commercial scale.”

The deal is Microsize’s second acquisition from Lonza, following the 2022 divestment of its Quakertown, Pennsylvania site. Microsize was founded that same year through the purchase of Lonza’s Quakertown site.

“Following Microsize’s acquisition of the Quakertown site in 2022, the acquisition of the Monteggio site will enable Microsize to provide customers specialized micronization services in both the U.S. and Europe,” Jan Vertommen, vice president of commercial development at Lonza Advanced Synthesis, said in a statement. “In view of the prior engagements between the companies involved in the transaction, we anticipate a smooth transition for the Mic Mac customers.”