HRV Pharma, Metrochem form CDMO alliance for global API manufacturing

The companies will co-develop, scale up, and manufacture high-value APIs through a unified development-to-commercialization pathway.
Nov. 25, 2025
HRV Pharma, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer, has partnered with API development and manufacturing company Metrochem API Private Limited on a multi-year contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) alliance to fast track the development of high-value NCE-1 and speciality APIs for global markets.

HRV Pharma is an India-based integrated virtual API and pharmtech company with a virtual manufacturing model that blends advanced technology with pharmaceutical expertise, according to the company. The multi-year CDMO contract with Metrochem API Private Limited was established for the development, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing of multiple high-value NCE-1 and late-stage complex APIs for regulated and semi-regulated markets.

The collaboration will merge HRV’s global market access and commercial footprint, and its digital, asset-light virtual API platform with MetroChem’s deep process chemistry, scale-up capabilities, and robust GMP infrastructure. The partnership includes a structured pipeline of five initial programs, with additional molecules planned for development under a unified framework. 

“This collaboration is a natural extension of HRV’s strategy to build a next-generation, virtual API ecosystem that scales Indian innovation to global markets,” Hari Kiran Chereddi, CEO of HRV Pharma, said in a statement. “MetroChem’s chemistry depth, combined with our global regulatory and market expansion engine, creates a powerful platform for developing and commercializing high-value APIs with speed, quality and predictability.”

Through the agreement, both companies will also execute global regulatory DMF filings (U.S., EU, LATAM, MENA and APAC) with shared technical dossiers; a long-term framework covering novel CNS, metabolic and specialty therapeutic APIs; and a unified quality, compliance and audit readiness program designed for USFDA, EMA, PMDA, ANVISA and other key agencies.

“Partnering with HRV aligns with MetroChem’s vision of moving deeper into complex NCE-1 and advanced API development,” Harsha Nandepu, COO of MetroChem, said in a statement. “Together, we bring complementary strengths strong process chemistry, robust GMP operations, and HRV’s regulatory and global commercial reach. This partnership allows us to meaningfully expand our innovation footprint, monetize our R&D and deliver world-class solutions to global pharma.”

Both organizations will jointly manage CMC documentation, stability studies, validation programs, and global regulatory interactions, creating a seamless development-to-commercialization pathway, according to the announcement.

