Lilly to open Gateway Labs site in Philadelphia for early-stage biotech companies

Eli Lilly announced it is launching a new Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) site in Philadelphia which will host a select group of early-stage biotechnology companies, providing them with lab space and tailored scientific engagement to fuel next-generation medicines.

The new LGL site will occupy 44,000 square feet of 2300 Market, a life sciences facility in Philadelphia’s Center City which is newly developed and operated by Breakthrough Properties. At the site, biotech companies will have access to dedicated, fully equipped wet lab facilities as well as strategic scientific engagement, according to the announcement.

“Access to top-notch lab infrastructure is essential, but success for early-stage companies also requires experienced thought partners who understand the science and can help navigate the challenging journey from discovery through early clinical development,” Julie Gilmore, vice president and global head of LGL and Catalyze360 portfolio management, said in a statement.

LGL is part of Lilly Catalyze360 — alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly ExploR&D, and Lilly TuneLab — which support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, as well as R&D capabilities including artificial intelligence models.

In addition of Philadelphia, LGL’s U.S. footprint includes Boston, San Diego, and South San Francisco with two additional sites in China — Beijing, and Shanghai. Since the first LGL site opened in 2019, resident companies have combined to raise more than $3 billion in capital supporting over 50 therapeutic programs and platforms.